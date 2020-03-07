A Porum man and woman considered fugitives from justice have been arrested in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, said Muskogee County District Attorney Orvil Loge.
Douglas Lee Sail Jr., 41, and Ashley Alyssa Johnson, 46, were arrested Saturday evening, according to a news release from Loge.
Sail and Johnson were due in court Feb. 28 on charges of conspiracy to commit a robbery alongside Ashley Burks, 33, and Jacob Staton, 24.
"I’m glad they’re in custody. I’m glad no police officers were hurt, and I look forward to their return in Muskogee County," Loge said.
Prosecutors allege Sail and Johnson were involved a Jan. 4 incident in which Staton, Burks, Sail, and Johnson conspired to rob Sammy Henry, 74, as Henry emerged from a Dollar General on South York Street.
The four were later arrested and released on bond, but Sail and Johnson failed to appear for a Feb. 28 preliminary hearing in which all four were bound over for trial.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.