The arrest of two Porum residents found in Pompano Beach, Florida, turned violent before its conclusion, said Muskogee County District Attorney Orvil Loge.
Douglas Lee Sail Jr., 41, and Ashley Alyssa Johnson, 46, were arrested Saturday after exchanging gunfire with Broward County Sheriff’s Office deputies. The two were located in Pompano Beach following an attempted traffic stop by local law enforcement and subsequent pursuit, Loge said.
“...Sail then discharged the long gun several times at deputies Davis and Torres who were behind the suspect vehicle attempting a traffic stop,” states an arrest report filed with the case. “Deputy Davis then witnessed a white female leaning out of the rear passenger window with a rifle pointed at them.”
Sail and Johnson were considered fugitives from justice after they failed to appear in Muskogee County District Court Feb. 28 on charges of conspiring to rob a Muskogee man in early January. Johnson, who bears a bruised eye and bandaged chin in her Broward County mugshot, appears to have been injured at some point along the way.
Loge said the vehicle being used by Sail and Johnson traveled “through an area where there was a reader.” He said the reader sent an alert “that the tag on their vehicle was stolen,” which triggered the attempted traffic stop.
“When they attempted to stop them is whenever gunfire came from the vehicle,” Loge said. “Law enforcement returned fire, and they took off and there was a chase, and they were able to apprehend them.”
BCSO arrest records show Sail was arrested on complaints of attempted murder, possession of a firearm after former felony conviction, and the Muskogee County warrant for failure to appear. Johnson was arrested on similar complaints as well as possession of a controlled dangerous substance. The driver of the vehicle in which Sail and Johnson were passengers, Pamela Kerce, 44, also was arrested on complaint of attempted murder and reckless driving.
Those same records detail the contents of the Kia Soul that Kerce was driving: multiple long guns and shotguns throughout the vehicle, Sail told authorities.
“Deputies observed in plain view several rifles and shotguns on the floorboard of the front passenger seat where Sail was seated,” the arrest report states. “...in plain view inside the suspect vehicle, there were live shotgun shells in the floorboard which appeared to match the spent shotgun shells recovered from the roadway.”
Sail told authorities he intended to die.
“Sail admitted he was trying ‘suicide by cop’ because of his out-of-state warrant,” Loge wrote. “He told authorities he obtained the weapons in the state of Texas while en route to Florida.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.