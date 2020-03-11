A couple from Porum who allegedly fired on law enforcement will face charges of attempted murder in Broward County, Florida, before being extradited to Muskogee, said Muskogee County District Attorney Orvil Loge.
Douglas Lee Sail Jr., 41, and Ashley Alyssa Johnson, 46, were arrested along with a third woman Saturday after they exchanged gunfire with Broward County Sheriff's Office deputies during a high-speed chase. Johnson and Sail had warrants issued in Muskogee County for their arrest after they failed to appear in a Muskogee court on charges of conspiring to rob a man in early January.
"[Broward County] will have jurisdiction because they have possession of [Sail and Johnson] to pursue their charges," Loge said. "Once they’re done, we will seek their extradition."
Sail and Johnson were each charged with attempted murder and possession of firearms and ammunition by formerly convicted felons. Johnson also faced a charge of possession of a controlled substance. A representative of BCSO, Miranda Grossman, said that many of those charges would not allow the pair to bond out.
"Currently, they’re being held on no bond, so they’ll probably be here awhile," Grossman said.
The charges stem from a March 7 pursuit in which Sail, Johnson, and a woman named Pamela Kerce, 44, fled from a traffic stop after plates on the Kia Soul they were in were flagged as stolen. When Broward County deputies gave chase, Sail and Johnson began firing at them.
"...Sail then discharged the long gun several times at deputies Davis and Torres who were behind the suspect vehicle attempting a traffic stop,” states an arrest report filed with the case. “Deputy Davis then witnessed a white female leaning out of the rear passenger window with a rifle pointed at them.”
The pursuit continued until law enforcement forced Kerce, the driver, to come to a stop, at which point all three were arrested. Johnson was said to have a cut on her neck, according to an arrest report filed with the case.
While the arrest report notes that Kerce, Johnson, and Sail were taken to the North Broward Medical Center for medical evaluation, nothing in the report accounts for injuries to Johnson's eye and chin visible in her mugshot. Information regarding the nature of those injuries was not available.
Court dates for Johnson, Sail, and Kerce have not been set.
