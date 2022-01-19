OKLAHOMA CITY – The Porum Public Works Authority in Muskogee County received approval for a $99,999 Rural Economic Action Plan (REAP) grant Tuesday through the Oklahoma Water Resources Board (OWRB) to improve the Authority’s wastewater infrastructure.
The Authority operates a wastewater collection system with a flow-through lagoon system, which consists of four-cells — two primary and two secondary. These proceeds will be used to replace approximately 1,200 linear feet of sewer line and three manholes. The estimated cost of the project is $99,999, which is the amount of the requested grant.
Joe Freeman, chief of the OWRB's Financial Assistance Division, calculated that the grant will save the Authority’s customers $145,300 in principal and interest charges by not having to borrow the project funds. Since 1983, the Water Resources Board has approved over $5.4 billion in loans and grants for water and wastewater infrastructure improvements throughout Oklahoma.
“We are grateful to Senator Roger Thompson and Representative Randy Randleman for their continued support of water and wastewater infrastructure funding in Oklahoma,” said Julie Cunningham, OWRB executive director.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.