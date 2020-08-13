As of this advisory, there are 46,103 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
There are 11 additional deaths identified to report. Two deaths were identified in the past 24 hours.
One in Caddo County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Garfield County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Haskell County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Latimer County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Lincoln County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Oklahoma County, one male in the 36 - 49 age group and one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Rogers County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
Three in Tulsa County, one female in the 50 - 64 age group and one female and one male 65 or older age group.
There are 638 total deaths in the state.
Information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Confirmed Positive Cases 46,103
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 685,169
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 739,287
**Currently Hospitalized 600
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 3,901
Identified Deaths in the Past 24 hours 2
Total Cumulative Deaths 638
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
**This number is a combination of hospitalized positive cases and hospitalized persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report. The data reflect a change in calculation and should not be compared to prior data.
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 7 a.mm. Aug. 13.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.