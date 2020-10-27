Electrical power has been out for 2,167 customers around 24th Street Tuesday morning, according to the OG&E system watch.
The OG&E website said the outage was first reported at 6:17 a.m. Tuesday and that crews are assessing the situation.
Muskogee Early Childhood Center was among those without power. Students stayed home for a virtual day. Families were told to access assignments through Schoology, and teachers are to make contact with students.
Three OG&E customers around Court and 21st streets were reported without power at 7:16 a.m. Tuesday, and seven customers around Jefferson Street and East Side Boulevard were without power around 2:36 a.m Tuesday.
