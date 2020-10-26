About 3,350 Wagoner area customers are reported without electrical power Monday morning, according to Lake Region Electric Cooperative outage map.
The map showed 977 out of 983 customers, or 99.3 percent, without power west of Wagoner and 2,373 out of 2,380 customers, 99.7 percent, without power between Wagoner and Fort Gibson Lake.
Customers in the Coweta, Whitehorn Cove and Highland areas also were reported without power, bringing the total number of outages to 7,658.
Crews have been dispatched to the sites, the LREC website said.
Wagoner Public Schools Superintendent Randy Harris said the school district has been affected by the power outage.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.