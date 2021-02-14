Predicted snowfall came into the Muskogee area Sunday morning and is not expected to end until Monday morning, according to AccuWeather.
The area is under a winter storm warning until 6 p.m. Monday. AccuWeather.com estimates snowfall accumulation from 4 to 8 inches. Ice remains on some roads from Wednesday and Thursday. Another storm is expected Tuesday night.
With temperatures expected to remain in the single digits and wind chills below zero, authorities are asking that if you do not have to go out…don’t. While workers are trying to keep the main roads drivable, the side roads can be very hazardous.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.