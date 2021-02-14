Winter storm

Birds try to get something to eat from Trina Robinson's bird feeders in Braggs during Sunday's snowfall. AccuWeather.com says the snow is expected to continue until Monday morning with an estimate of five to eight inches.

 TRINA ROBINSON/Submitted

Predicted snowfall came into the Muskogee area Sunday morning and is not expected to end until Monday morning, according to AccuWeather.

The area is under a winter storm warning until 6 p.m. Monday. AccuWeather.com estimates snowfall accumulation from 4 to 8 inches. Ice remains on some roads from Wednesday and Thursday. Another storm is expected Tuesday night.

With temperatures expected to remain in the single digits and wind chills below zero, authorities are asking that if you do not have to go out…don’t. While workers are trying to keep the main roads drivable, the side roads can be very hazardous.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you