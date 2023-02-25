Bonds were set at $50,000 each for three men charged in the Memorial Day weekend shooting death of Sherika Bowler and injuries to several others, according to court records.
Kendall Devonte Edward Alexander, 25, Skyler Dewayne Buckner, 27, and Keshaun Jackson, 19, all of Muskogee, had been held without bond.
The men are each charged with first-degree murder and eight counts of shooting with intent to kill. Alexander also is charged with possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction.
Bowler was killed May 29, 2022, in Taft at an annual Memorial Day event with 1,500 people in attendance at the Old City Square. Witnesses say that just after midnight there was an argument and then gunfire erupted.
The preliminary hearing for Alexander, Buckner and Jackson will be continued March 17 in Muskogee County District Court. At the conclusion of the hearing, Special District Judge Robin Adair will determine if enough evidence exists for the men to stand trial.
