Premier USA celebrates new location with ribbon cutting

Premier USA celebrated their grand opening of their new location at 2301 S. York St. Tammye and Dave Howell started this business four years ago, and it has grown and helps community businesses and job seekers connect. Pictured are Chamber ambassadors as well as friends, family and employees of Premier USA.

