Presbyterian Church removes interim tag from pastor

The Rev. Jeff Cranton arrived in Muskogee as interim pastor when the two Presbyterian churches here were in the process of merging.
On Sunday, the church will remove the interim tag as Cranton will be installed in a ceremony at Presbyterian Church, 2000 Haskell Blvd.
Cranton says Sunday's installment is a formality.
"An interim varies from place to place on how long it will take," he said about formal installment. "We did a church merger here between First and Bethany. Once they completed that, it was time to search for a new pastor.
"They looked around and interviewed and decided that God was calling us together."
Cranton feels that the "hand holding in transitional times" and how he handled that is what convinced the search committee that he was the right person for the position.
"I didn't come expecting to be the regular pastor here," he said. "That kind of changed for me over time. This church, this congregation is incredibly loving and supportive of each other and the community. That just really developed within me a desire to continue to minister here and work with the folks."
Cranton is a native Oklahoman, born and raised, but came to Muskogee from Arkansas "specifically to help the two churches merge."
"It's not ordinary that an interim will follow themselves as pastor," he said. "But occasionally it works out and that's just what God does."
In response to COVID, Cranton said in-person services were canceled for the better part of a year. He said the church opened back up on Easter Sunday.
"We had a lot of precautions in place," Cranton said. "Masks were required, social distancing, signage about one person in the bathroom. We had masks available for folks that didn't have them and hand sanitizer.
"We fitted the sanctuary so that people could social distance there. Since then, we're kind of slowly getting back into the swing of things — we're encouraging masks but not requiring them."
Cranton can now look to the future of the congregation.
"In a regular situation, a new person would be coming in and the folks wouldn't know him," he said. "It would take a year or so for everybody to meld and get to know each other. The nice thing about this is we can hit the ground running and are already making some plans for 2022."
He said one of the plans has to do with focusing on themselves and what kind of ministries the church is going to participate in.
"We have opted into a denominational group called Matthew 25, that's the passage about the sheep and the goats," Cranton said. "We've signed on to that program and it has three emphases: eradicating systemic racism, eradicating systemic poverty and church revitalization. We're focusing heavily on the revitalization and the poverty pieces of that."
If you go
WHAT: Installment of the Rev. Jeff Cranton as pastor.
WHERE: Presbyterian Church of Muskogee, 2000 Haskell Blvd.
WHEN: 4 p.m. Sunday.
