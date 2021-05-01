Presbyterian Church of Muskogee, 2000 Haskell Blvd., is back to in-church worship services at 11 a.m. Sunday. The worship service will continue to be live-streamed on Facebook at 11 a.m. Sunday, also.
Presbyterian Church returns to in-church services
- Submitted by Presbyterian Church of Muskogee
-
-
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
71, Self Employed Handyman, passed Tuesday, 04/27/2021. No services at this time.
66, Administrative Assistant at Bacone, passed Tuesday, 04/20/2021. Service Info: 2PM, Monday, 05/03/2021, at Muskogee First United Methodist Church. Cornerstone Funeral Home & Crematory
Retired machinist for Baker Oil Tools, U.S. Army Veteran. Visitation 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, Dowdy-Marker Funeral Home, Haskell, OK. Graveside Services, 2:00 P.M. Friday, April 30, 2021 at Vernon Cemetery, Coweta, Oklahoma.
65, Landscaper, passed Monday, April 26, 2021 No services planned Cremation services provided by Cornerstone Funeral Home, Muskogee
Most Popular
Articles
- Fort Gibson family injured in I-40 crash
- Couple's memory lives on through organ donation
- 4 killed in crash of light aircraft in Arkansas
- Tahlequah man, teens injured in crash
- Muskogee man ID'd as pilot in fatal plane crash
- 4 killed in crash of light aircraft in Arkansas
- Former motel meets its demise
- CCOM announces closing plans
- OSBI investigates fatal officer-involved shooting near Webbers Falls
- Authorities identify three victims of Friday's plane crash
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.