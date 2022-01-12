OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Army National Guard plans to initiate prescribed burns this month at Camp Gruber Training Center near Braggs.
Camp Gruber Training Center is the Oklahoma Army National Guard's primary training location. The National Guard plans to begin this year's schedule of prescribed burns Jan. 15.
CGTC has a fire department that is responsible for administering the center's wildland fire program. The program includes responding to wildfires and conducting prescribed fires when needed.
CGTC Deputy Fire Chief Doug Owens said the prescribed burns will begin in January and continue through April. He said prescribed fires are used to manage the dry undergrowth and other vegetation that feed wildfires and maintain the natural, fire-dependent vegetation.
