Presentation on Gettysburg National Military Park planned for Honey Springs Visitor Center

CHECOTAH — An author and teaching associate professor at Oklahoma State University will present the history of the Gettysburg National Military Park from 1-2:30 p.m. Jan. 28, during an event at the Honey Springs Visitor Center near Checotah.
Dr. Jennifer Murray is a military historian specializing in the American Civil War. Her program explores the first preservation and commemorative efforts of the Gettysburg Battlefield Memorial Association and the U.S. War Department. Her primary focus is the history of the Gettysburg battlefield in the 20th century, specifically during the administrative era of the National Park Service.“The history of the Gettysburg battlefield underscores the complicated relationship between race and reunion, public and private interests, between preservation theories and utilitarian uses, between the National Park Service and the American people, and between fact and fiction,” Murray said.
In addition to delivering hundreds of Civil War battlefield tours, Murray has led World War I and World War II study-abroad trips to Europe. Murray is a veteran faculty member at Gettysburg College’s Civil War Institute and a coveted speaker at Civil War symposiums and roundtables.Murray is the author of two books, “On A Great Battlefield: The Making, Management, and Memory of Gettysburg National Military Park, 1933–2013” and “The Civil War Begins.”
After the presentation, visitors are encouraged to tour the visitor center’s new exhibits, view the new 3-D “Battle of Honey Springs” film, buy newly stocked items from the gift shop and tour the largest Civil War battlefield in Oklahoma.
For more information regarding the presentation and Honey Springs Battlefield, email honeysprings@okhistory.org or adam.lynn@history.ok.gov, or call (918) 617-7125.Honey Springs Battlefield is located east of U.S. 69 between Oktaha and Rentiesville. The visitor center is on a hill near the Oklahoma Blues Hall of Fame in Rentiesville. Take the second left after reaching the Oklahoma Blues Hall of Fame Museum (driving from the west).
Honey Springs Battlefield and Visitor Center is a division of the Oklahoma Historical Society. The mission of the Oklahoma Historical Society is to collect, preserve and share the history and culture of the state of Oklahoma and its people. Founded in 1893 by members of the Territorial Press Association, the OHS maintains museums, historic sites and affiliates across the state. Through its research archives, exhibits, educational programs and publications the OHS chronicles the rich history of Oklahoma. For more information about the OHS, please visit www.okhistory.org.
