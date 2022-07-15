Preservation Oklahoma announces Most Endangered Places 2022

OKLAHOMA CITY — Preservation Oklahoma, Inc. (POK) has announced the Most Endangered Places list for 2022. POK aims to promote the places where Oklahoma history lives by bringing awareness to historic landmarks across the state. Nominations are sought from the public in October every year and a team of historic preservation professionals meet to decide what properties to include on the list. Although inclusion on the list does not guarantee protection or funding, recognition for these structures may increase restoration efforts and possibly ensure their longevity. A variety of property types were nominated from across the state and the 2022 list features a mix of commercial, religious, and educational sites ranging from pre-statehood to mid-century.
Eleven properties are included on the 2022 list:
· Community of Tullahassee
· Casa Grande Hotel, Elk City
· Apache Museum, Apache
· Saddle Mountain Mission Church, Cache
· Griffin Memorial Hope Hall, Norman
· Booker T. Washington School, Stillwater
· Downtown Newkirk
· Tall Chief Theatre, Fairfax
· Savoy Hotel, Nowata
· Bryant Center, Oklahoma City
· Frisco Depot, Clayton
Established as one of Preservation Oklahoma’s first programs, Oklahoma’s Most Endangered Places was patterned after a similar annual list produced by the National Trust for Historic Preservation. Ralph McCalmont, one of the founding board members of Preservation Oklahoma, had also served on the board of the National Trust and was keenly aware of the program’s impact. Realizing the need for Preservation Oklahoma to focus public attention on the state’s historic structures, the Board of Directors agreed to publish an annual list of “properties and sites which have special historic or architectural significance to our state, but which are in danger of being lost, due to neglect, poor maintenance, obsolescence or other causes.” The purpose of producing this listed was stated by John Mabrey, then the President of Preservation Oklahoma, when he said, “if we bring the problems to light of a structure familiar to people, they are more likely to do something about it.”
A kickoff event will take place on July 21 in Oklahoma City at the newly restored First National Center. That property was featured in Preservation Oklahoma’s first list of endangered places in 1993.
Preservation Oklahoma, Inc. is the state’s only private, nonprofit membership organization that is dedicated to promoting, supporting and coordinating historic preservation activities throughout the state. To learn more about Preservation Oklahoma, visit www.preservationok.org.
