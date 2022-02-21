Presidents' Day closings

The following places will be closed today for Presidents' Day: Muskogee County District Court, V.A. Regional Office, U.S. District Court, Muskogee County Health Department, Muskogee Public Library, Fort Gibson Tag Office, Muskogee Tag Office, Rural Water District #5 and Muskogee City Hall.
Public Works offices will be closed today.
During this time, residential and commercial trash pickup will not be available, but will resume Tuesday, running one day behind schedule the rest of the week. Residents are encouraged to place their waste curbside, and routes will be picked up in a timely manner. There will be no yard waste pickup during this week.
The Recycle Drop-off Center, 120 Iola St., will be closed today.
At the U.S. Post Office, office windows will be closed today, with no mail delivery. The post office boxes area will be open.
All area credit unions will be closed today.
Most area banks will be closed today, but the following banks will be open: Armstrong Bank, Arvest, and BancFirst.
