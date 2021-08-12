Muskogee Police Department video footage of the short pursuit and arrest of Jarron Pridgeon was obtained by the Muskogee Phoenix on Thursday.
One video shows officers in pursuit and arrest of Pridgeon, who is accused of killing his brother Jarrion Lee, 24, and five children ages 2-9, and also shooting Brittany Anderson, mother of the children, on Feb. 2. The other video, which contains strong language, shows officers as they confront Pridgeon as he exits the house at 903 Indiana St.
