Pridgeon schedule for psychological exam, status hearing

Jarron Deajon Pridgeon will undergo a psychological exam next week before the case against him in Muskogee County District Court can proceed.
Pridgeon, 27, is accused of killing five children ages 2-9 and his brother Javarion Lee, 24, on Feb. 2, 2021. He appeared in court via video conferencing.
Gretchen Mosley, Pridgeon's lead attorney, said in court on Thursday that she was concerned about the timing of the exam.
"The expert is coming in the night of the 16th," she said. "The only time he could do the evaluation was the 17th, and that's the only time I can be available as well."
She also expressed concern about the accommodations for the examination.
"My investigator has been in contact with the sheriff's office to see if they can accommodate the evaluation," Mosley said.
Muskogee County District Court Judge Timothy King said that if the sheriff's office was unable to accommodate the evaluation, he would make a room in the courthouse available. It was also brought up that the examination might take longer than one day.
"Arrangements will be made for that as well if it takes longer than one day," King said.
Mosley also told the court of a possible strategy for the defense — insanity.
"I know that there's a statutory requirement that we file a notice of intent to raise insanity by a certain amount of time," she said. "I think I've been forthcoming of the fact that we're looking at that. But I don't feel that it's proper for a formal notice without an evaluation by an expert — particularly because I believe filing that notice triggers the state's right to an evaluation also."
Another issue that was addressed at Thursday's hearing was the starting date for the trial — Nov. 10, 2023.
Mosley said that she has a jury trial beginning in August, and that could present a problem.
"That does complicate my ability to do back-to-back capital trials," she said.
Pridgeon is scheduled to appear in court again on Feb. 28.
