Muskogee County District Court Judge Timothy King set a date for trial for a man accused of slaying six people.
Jarron Deajon Pridgeon, 27, who is accused of killing five children ages 2-9 and his brother Javarion Lee, 24, on Feb. 2, 2021, will stand trial beginning Nov. 10, 2023, in Muskogee.
Prior to the actual trial start, another status conference is set for this November. After that, the defense has until May 2023 to to obtain expert testimony should it desire to proceed with an insanity defense.
Pridgeon is charged with six counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of the five children and his brother, one count of assault and battery with a deadly weapon in the shooting of Brittany Shakeria Anderson, 29, the mother of the five children, and one count of possessing firearms after conviction or during probation.
