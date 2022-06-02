Primary Election deadlines approaching

OKLAHOMA CITY — The deadline to register to vote or update your registration for the June 28 Primary is quickly approaching, according to the Oklahoma State Election Board. Voter registration applications and updates must be received or postmarked no later than Friday, June 3.
Although state law does not allow party changes from April 1 through Aug. 31 in even-numbered years, voters still have plenty of time to update their name or address on their voter registration. Party affiliation changes submitted during this period will be processed on Sept. 1.
Voter registration changes can be made online using the OK Voter Portal or by completing a Voter Registration Application. Applications are available on the State Election Board website. Voters can also obtain an application at their county election board office, most tag agencies, post offices, and libraries.
Voters who plan to vote by absentee ballot must request their absentee ballot by 5 p.m. June 13. No excuse is needed to request an absentee ballot in Oklahoma. Voters can request a ballot using the online OK Voter Portal or by downloading an application from the State Election Board website. Applications also are available by contacting your County Election Board.
Voters who prefer to vote in person on Election Day are reminded to verify their polling place before heading to the polls on June 28. Due to statutory redistricting, some voters may have a new precinct and/or polling place. Voters can verify their voting districts, find their polling place, and view a sample ballot using the OK Voter Portal or by contacting their County Election Board.
For questions, contact your county election board or the State Election Board at (405) 521-2391 or info@elections.ok.gov.
URL GUIDE:
OK Voter Portal: https://oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp.html
State Election Board Website: https://oklahoma.gov/elections/voter-registration/register-to-vote.html
Absentee Ballot Application: https://oklahoma.gov/content/dam/ok/en/elections/absentee-ballots/absentee-ballot-application.pdf
County Election Boards: https://oklahoma.gov/elections/about-us/county-election-boards.html
