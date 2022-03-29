ALTUS – Frank Logan, an inmate who escaped Sunday from Oklahoma State Reformatory (OSR) in Granite, was taken into custody by Altus Police Department Tuesday morning. He was arrested without incident.
Altus police officers were led to the escapee by a citizen tip received Tuesday morning. The citizen reported a man matching the description of Logan was approaching people asking to use a phone. The citizen then called 911.
Logan, 56, was booked into the Jackson County jail where he will face additional felony charges for escape from confinement.
Oklahoma Department of Corrections (DOC) investigators, in conjunction with state and local law enforcement, immediately began their search for Logan after he was reported missing from the OSR’s 6 p.m. inmate count on Sunday. Logan was serving multiple sentences when he unlawfully left state custody.
“Only a coordinated effort by investigators from the Office of the Inspector General and law enforcement agencies around the state could deliver these ideal results in less than 48 hours,” said DOC Director Scott Crow. “On behalf of the citizens of this state, I want to thank them for their relentless pursuit of this escapee.”
