Private equity firm announces $100M investment

A New York-based private equity firm plans to invest $100 million locally for the construction and operation of two 50 MW data centers.
YZY Capital Holdings LLC agreed to purchased 136.5 acres of land owned by Muskogee City-County Port Authority as part of a deal finalized Friday. One data center will be built on a 15-acre tract near Oktaha, and the second will be built on a 126.5-acre tract at John T. Griffin Industrial Park on Muskogee's south side.
Port officials said the Oktaha data center is expected to be operational by March. Construction of the Muskogee data center is expected to be completed by the end of the second quarter in 2023 and online by the fourth quarter the following year.
The Oktaha data center will be built adjacent to OG&E's newest substation. The Muskogee data center will be built next to OGE's 345 kV transmission line — the public utility plans to build an on-site substation to serve the project.
Quian Yuan, YZY Capital owner, said in a media release the "supply of reliable, secure and low-cost power" was a key siting consideration. Yuan also cited "labor availability" and Muskogee's "business-friendly operating environment" as net positives.
"We've been very impressed with the Muskogee area and the community leadership," Yuan said. "It's extremely helpful when communities are well organized and can react quickly to meet our needs."
YZY officials said data center employees would earn an average annual salary of about $60,000. Each center is expected to employ about 20 people once the facilities are fully operational.
Port Director Kimbra Scott said the announcement of this agreement "highlights the importance of the Port's acquisition efforts in helping to facilitate large capital investment projects." Scott also credited the port's partnership with OG&E.
"Economic Development Manager for OG&E, Richard Cornelison, provided introduction to YZY Capital and was instrumental in providing guidance to our staff and the company throughout the due diligence process," Scott said. "We are very appreciative of OG&E's efforts to be a strategic partner in the growth of our community."
District 2 Commissioner Keith Hyslop said YZY Capital's plans are "evidence of the successful partnership between the port, the city and the county to bring job opportunities to our residents." He said in addition to new job opportunities for area residents, the company's investment will boost ad valorem tax revenue.
State Rep. Avery Frix, R-Muskogee, described the investment as a "game-changer" for Hilldale and Oktaha Public Schools. He credited former Industrial Development Director Marie Synar and the Port of Muskogee "for securing this historic investment."
YZY Capital Holdings is a private investment firm that identifies and pursues high-return projects in emerging sectors. Its team has experience with foreign trade, automotive marketing and after-sales services, industrial real estate, logistics and warehousing services.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.