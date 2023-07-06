After several years of hosting fireworks displays at his home, pyrotechnician Mack Parks is going public.
“We’ve done it for our friends and family for the past four years,” he said “It just grew on us.”
Parks, owner of Red Beard’s Towing, will present a free fireworks display, Party Like it’s 1776, at 7 p.m. Saturday at Hatbox Field.
The event will feature bounce houses and food trucks selling snow cones and barbecue. The displays will begin when it gets dark.
Parks said he hosted a big fireworks display at his home in far southwest Muskogee.
“I do it more as a hobby, though,” he said.
This hobby attracted a lot of people. Parks said about 400 people came to their fireworks get-together in 2022.
“This year, we needed more space, so we got with the city of Muskogee and we decided to do it together,” he said. “They gave us the location and we have a couple of sponsors to help us make it free to the public.”
Parks did the fireworks display at Timothy Baptist Church’s Independence celebration earlier this week. But the one he plans for this weekend will be far different.
“The fireworks are going to go with the music,” Parks said.
“It’s a little different than what you’re used to around here,” he said. “It will be a pyro-musical display. We use an e-firing system and we choreograph the show ahead of time with software.””
Parks said there will be a mixture of songs, including patriotic ones.
He said he prefers holding displays the weekend before or after July 4.
“A lot of people like to be together on the Fourth of July,” he said. “And there was so much stuff going on during the first.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.