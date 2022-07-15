Proctor takes over as ONE FIRE Victim Services senior director

TAHLEQUAH — The Cherokee Nation has chosen Debra Proctor as senior director of the tribe’s innovative ONE FIRE Victim Services department, which has helped support and protect approximately 2,000 victims of domestic violence since its inception.
Proctor assumed her role as senior director on June 27.
Proctor has dedicated 46 years of her career to the health care field, serving in leadership positions for Cherokee Nation as well as in grant-funded and private-sector settings. She most recently has worked in Cherokee Nation Contract Health Services, and has also been an integral part of the Cherokee Nation’s Task Force to Protect Women and Families.
“I grew up on the grounds of four Indian boarding schools, where my father, Goodlow Proctor, worked with my mother, Phyllis. The things I witnessed and experienced as a young child in my formative years, coupled with my career, have given me a deep understanding of inter-generational trauma in our Native communities and how critically important it is to stop the cycle of domestic violence in Indian Country and help people on their recovery journey,” Proctor said. “I am passionate about serving Cherokee Nation, Native American communities, and the efforts to protect women and families. I am grateful and excited to be joining the Cherokee Nation ONE FIRE Victim Services and working with the dedicated staff to continue making a difference in our communities.”
In August 2021, Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. created the Task Force to Protect Women and Families and implemented new policies across Cherokee Nation government to address domestic violence and support survivors. He re-convened the task force in January of 2022 to continue the important work of the group. Hoskin has also worked with the Council of the Cherokee Nation, the Office of the Attorney General, and the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service on legislative changes to better address domestic violence.
“The issue of domestic violence is both challenging and sensitive, but as Cherokees, we must remain committed to addressing it head-on through education, conversation and victim services, and under the leadership of Senior Director Debra Proctor, our ONE FIRE Victim Services program is poised to take our preventative and supportive efforts to new levels,” said Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. “Debra knows that, as Cherokees, our culture teaches us to do all we can to live in harmony and respect each other, without having to worry about living or working in fear. Under her leadership working to care for our citizens, our award-winning ONE FIRE Victim Services program will continue its mission of empowering survivors of domestic violence and providing them the crucial resources to safely rebuild their lives.”
National statistics show acts of domestic violence occur every 15 seconds across the country and that 4 in 5 American Indians – both women and men – have experienced violence in their lifetime.
Cherokee Nation’s Task Force to Protect Women and Families meets monthly and will submit a report to Hoskin in October with recommendations on how to address domestic violence in the Cherokee Nation Reservation.
