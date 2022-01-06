Efforts are underway this year to establish demonstration farms as part of a program intended to narrow the divide between the poultry industry and neighboring landowners in eastern Oklahoma.
Those divisions began to grow in 2017, when new poultry barns began popping up across the landscape in northeastern Oklahoma. A greater concentration of new construction in Delaware County attracted increased scrutiny along with a growing number of complaints.
Shanon Phillips, Water Quality Division director at the Oklahoma Conservation Commission, said challenges arise when large agricultural operations are built in close proximity to homes and other structures. A collaborative program dubbed Neighbors Helping Neighbors was created to identify those challenges and develop resolutions.
"We're working with neighbors of poultry growers to see if there are some conservation practices or other things that can be done to limit the impact of living right next door to a big animal-production operation," Phillips said. "We want to establish demonstration farms where not only traditional conservation practices are used but also where we can implement new conservation practices that haven't been used in the past by poultry growers but could address some of these problems."
Phillips said many of the newer poultry operations with mega barns are large enough to channel runoff water into ditches, where it can be collected and treated. She said there is technology now that has proven to be an effective way to remove phosphorus from the water that runs off from concentrated animal feeding operations.
"We're also looking at some devices that kind of captures odors coming out of the exhaust fans from the barns and kind of washes those out," Phillips said. "We're going to use some traditional conservation practices as well as some innovative conservation practices to address some of the larger concerns."
Neighbors Helping Neighbors is a state conservation program designed to mitigate the environmental harm caused by the poultry industry in eastern Oklahoma. It received USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service grant as part of its Regional Conservation Partnership Program.
The collaboration includes support and partnership provided by the Grand River Dam Authority, the Poultry Integrators in eastern Oklahoma, and the Cherokee Nation. Funding also was made available by the Oklahoma Legislature and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Section 319 program.
There are 336 active RCPP projects that have engaged more than 2,000 partners.
