Program available to reduce unpaved roads' erosion

A report published earlier this year by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change made it clear a warming climate will impact global water resources.
While rising sea levels soak up much attention, advocates for the nation's rivers believe the impact of a changing climate on freshwater streams is just as great. A review of historic crests for the Illinois River at Tahlequah provides some evidence for those concerns, with all but one of the Top 5 flooding events recorded since 2015 — all of the Top 25 flooding events recorded at the Chewey gauge occurred since 2011.
"Water is life, and rivers are the veins and arteries of the earth," American Rivers President and CEO Tom Kiernan said following the United Nations Climate Change Conference in 2021. "All living things depend on the clean water that rivers provide."
Kiernan said rivers, from which two-thirds of the nation's drinking water come, are "vital to our economy, and our food, transportation and energy systems." That resource is being threatened by "disastrous floods" in some cases and extreme drought in others.
A recent study undertaken by Illinois River Watershed Partnership and its partners to assess streambank erosion found increased precipitation and flooding contributed to the loss of about 3.8 feet annually for the average landowner in the upper reaches of the basin. Researchers attributed the erosion to "a combination of factors."
Those factors, according to observations recorded between 2017 and 2020, included "natural processes, changing precipitation, urban stormwater runoff, deforestation of the riparian corridor" and "construction in the floodplain." Other contributing factors included "past attempts to alter the stream channel, debris jams, and gravel deposits from upstream bank erosion."
"This research demonstrates the need to address the primary drivers of streambank erosion by developing more comprehensive stormwater management solutions, and maintaining generous riparian buffers in both headwaters and downstream," the authors of the report concluded. "Maintaining and restoring an extensive riparian and floodplain buffer of native deep-rooted vegetation is critical to the long-term stability of streambanks throughout the watershed."
IRWP Executive Director Leif Kindberg said streambank erosion within the watershed results with increased levels of sediment in the Illinois River and its tributaries. He described sediment pollution as a "big issue" that impacts "everything from degrading habitats for macroinvertebrates — an indicator species of water quality — to bigger species."
"You end up with a kind of muddy, silt base that affects everything from the bottom of the food chain to the top and, therefore, affects everything," Kindberg said. "We've calculated that about 50% of the total phosphorus measured at the state line is due to stream bank erosion, which is all about sediment."
IRWP's Streambank Erosion Assessment Study researchers estimate the erosion contributed "102,822 tons of sediment and 154,233 pounds of phosphorus annually into the watershed." Estimates were based on recorded observations at 15 sites along 49 miles of streambanks within the watershed.
Efforts to address erosion within the Illinois River watershed include the protection of riparian buffers, which filter sediments from stormwater that is slowed down by dense vegetation. The Oklahoma Conservation Commission initiated a conservation easement program in 2007 — administered locally by the defunct Scenic Rivers Commission and now by Grand River Dam Authority — to establish and protect riparian areas within the watershed.
Landowners who take part in the riparian protection program get paid for acreages they set aside from production and development for extended periods. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency described the program within the Illinois River Watershed as a "key accomplishment" in an April 2020 report.
Kindberg launched a program in 2019 at IRWP that addresses erosion of unpaved roads. Several studies conducted during the past couple of decades found stormwater runoff from unpaved road surfaces can occur at a rate that to is two to three-and-a-half times greater than natural conditions. Erosion of unpaved roads caused by stormwater runoff "can produce sediment at rates that are between six to 200 times greater" than flows across surrounding natural surfaces.
Kindberg said while programs to reduce the erosion of unpaved roads have existed for some time, IRWP and its partners developed some designs that can be incorporated with construction and maintenance of unpaved roads. These best management practices, he said, help "slow down and spread out" stormwater these roads otherwise would channel into waterways.
"The longer that water runs downhill, and the faster gets going, it's going to build a velocity and volume and start eroding and cutting into the road," Kindberg said. "If you can slow it down and spread it out as opposed to channeling it into the ditch, it's going to basically slow down due to friction and reduce the erosion."
Kindberg said IRWP has been working with Benton County, Arkansas, officials to demonstrate best management practice designs. IRWP also conducts workshops that introduce the best management practices to others responsible for building or maintaining unpaved roads.
An unpaved roads program in Arkansas provides funding for entities that incorporate best management practices in unpaved road design and maintenance. Kindberg said he is looking for partners in Oklahoma who are interested in developing a similar program within the downstream reaches of the watershed.
Documents published by the Oklahoma Conservation Commission show the agency addressed the erosion of unpaved roads in a management plan for Stillwater Creek Watershed and Lake Carl Blackwell in north central Oklahoma. Unpaved roads and eroding ditches are a focal point of a watershed plan being developed for Lake Wister in southeastern Oklahoma.
Kindberg said in addition to a reduction of sediment that ends up in streams, best management practices ultimately will "save money and time" for those tasked with future maintenance. Recently completed demonstration projects undertaken in northwestern Arkansas, he said, are being monitored to assess the program's success.
