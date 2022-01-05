Program could move poultry litter where it's needed

A new year ushered in the revival of a program that incentivizes the transfer of poultry litter from environmentally sensitive watersheds to areas where the nutrient-rich waste can be applied as fertilizer without threatening water quality.
The Oklahoma Conservation Commission will administer the program through local conservation districts on a first-come, first-served basis. Agency officials urge buyers to apply when they know about how much litter will be purchased and where they will buy it to ensure the availability of the incentive.
Water Quality Division Director Shanon Phillips said improvements have been made to the program. The rules for 2022, she said, authorize an incentive payment of $2 a ton for poultry litter produced by growers within nutrient-limited watersheds when it is sold to qualified buyers.
Incentive payments are available to qualified buyers to offset the costs of transporting litter to sites outside at-risk watersheds. Program rules for 2022 authorize incentive payments worth 8 cents a mile per ton to sites within 100 miles from the site of production and 5 cents a mile for every ton for distances that exceed 100 miles.
Phillips said while the incentive is available to qualified buyers anywhere in Oklahoma outside nutrient limited watersheds, there is a 250-mile cap on the litter transfer incentive. The rules also cap incentive payments to $10,000 for each buyer farm.
The buyer, according to the rules, must pay for the litter, the trucker and the applicator, which must be licensed by the state. The travel incentive offsets those costs.
"Everybody needs the assistance right now with fertilizer prices being so high, so this has worked out well," Phillips said about a delay in program implementation due to the pandemic and other issues. "There's definitely a lot of interest ..., and I think there's going to be some demand for the program."
Litter transfer programs were initiated as a way to protect streams, rivers and lakes from nutrient overloading, which leads to the degradation of water quality. Increased phosphorus and nitrogen promotes vegetative growth, depleting the amount of dissolved oxygen required for aquatic life to thrive.
Phillips said lawmakers appropriated $300,000 for the program this year. While that is roughly the same amount available for earlier programs, she said the potential exists to transfer a larger percentage of the litter produced within nutrient-limited watersheds to sites that are more environmentally sound due to program improvements and changes made by growers.
"What we heard a lot is that there are a lot of people who would like to buy litter, but a lot of what was available for sale was committed to existing customers," Phillips said, referencing conversations with poultry growers and litter haulers. "We are hoping that by offering this incentive to growers, that will loosen up a little and make more litter available for farmland along the Arkansas River and for some of our western counties in Oklahoma."
Program eligibility requires compliance with all state laws and rules related to poultry litter application. Those rules include application rates, licensing, and litter storage if immediate application is impossible.
Ed Brocksmith, co-founder and treasurer of Save the Illinois River, said the Tahlequah-based citizen coalition "stands solidly behind any type of program that will get poultry waste outside the watershed" and reduces phosphorus loading of the Illinois River and its tributaries. Agricultural activities is a major contributor to nonpoint source phosphorus pollution within the watershed.
"Poultry waste is pretty potent stuff — it goes a long way," Brocksmith said about the nutrient-rich litter removed from poultry barns. "Right now, farmers are in a bind because the price of commercial fertilizer has gone way up — getting it out of the Illinois River watershed and to an area where it doesn't cause damage to water quality would be a good thing."
Reports documenting the accomplishments of earlier litter transfer programs show the first incentive program administered by Oklahoma Conservation Commission removed about 50,000 tons of poultry waste from the Illinois River watershed. A second program removed 70,682 tons from the Illinois River and Eucha-Spavinaw watersheds, transferring the litter to application sites in 29 conservation districts across the state.
On the web
The rules for the Oklahoma Conservation Commission's poultry litter transfer program and incentives available for for 2022 can be found with the online version of this article.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.