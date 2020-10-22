Program seeks to Connect Muskogee

People can share ideas for improving Muskogee sidewalks, crosswalks, bus routes and transportation issues through a Connect Muskogee website.
Connect Muskogee is a planning program that seeks to integrate various modes of travel in Muskogee.
The website, which has been online for a week, features an interactive map where people can show where they feel improvements are needed.
“We have the online survey and mapping tool so that we can identify various transportation needs,” said Doug Walton, TSET Healthy Living Program coordinator for the Muskogee County Health Department. “We can even place markers on the map where they feel they need additional bus stops, or to connect neighborhoods and retail, improve transportation to and from work.”
The map has garnered at least 20 responses since it went up Oct. 15.
Suggestions include pedestrian-safe crosswalks and Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant sidewalks at U.S. 69 and Okmulgee Avenue, sidewalks along 24th Street between Rotary Park and Border Avenue, bike lanes on the Columbus Street Bridge, an improved U.S. 62 bridge with bike and pedestrian access over the Arkansas River.
One response called for improved pedestrian crossing at Muskogee Public Library. Another suggested a connection between Civitan Park and the neighborhood to the south.
Walton said responses can be anonymous unless someone wants more information.
The website also has a survey asking people their main modes of transportation and why. The survey asks people to rank what projects — bicycle, pedestrian roadway or public transit — are most important and to rank such priorities as healthy living, economic development, fairness/equity, speed and safety.
The survey and interactive map will be up through November, Walton said. Connect Muskogee plans to host a community meeting through the Zoom videoconferencing site in November.
Connect Muskogee will study suggestions and survey responses through December and January, Walton said.
“It’s a process to see what the community wants to address first,” Walton said. “We’ll end up with some near-term priorities for our next project.”
He said some projects, such as the Arkansas River Bridge improvements, might be “less feasible than others” or would take longer to fulfill.
“The focus is on where there is the greatest intent on near-term projects, the next three to five years,” he said.
Walton said several agencies are working together to “prioritize transportation projects that connect pedestrians, bicyclists and public transit with the places that people need to go.”
Programs include Muskogee Health Department, Muskogee Parks and Recreation, Oklahoma State University Extension, Muskogee County Transit and Neighbors Building Neighborhoods, Walton said.
Connect Muskogee also is working with the civil engineering firm Kimley-Horn, which includes transportation planning among its specialties.
Muskogee Parks and Recreation Director Mark Wilkerson said the city has worked with the firm for the past few months to get the website up.
He said the plan’s four focus areas are transit, sidewalk, bikeways and trails.
