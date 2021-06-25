Progress made, but water age problem persists

Recent upgrades for the Muskogee's drinking water infrastructure appear to be reducing the overall age of the water in the distribution system.
Data reported to Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality show running annual average levels of haloacetic acids, or HAA5, at West Hancock and South 54th streets exceeded the 0.060 mg/L standard during four 12-month periods. Levels ranged from 0.073 mg/L during the 12-month period beginning January 2019 to 0.063 during a 12-month period that began October 2019.
Regulators say violations of this type do not constitute an emergency for most people. Studies, however, show drinking tap water with elevated levels of haloacetic acids may be harmful during pregnancy and may increase the risk of cancer.
Consumers who "have a severely compromised immune system" are encouraged to seek advice from medical providers about drinking water with elevated levels of HAA5. Caution also is urged for infants and the elderly.
Contaminants such as haloacetic acids and trihalomethanes form when disinfectants such as chlorine are used to treat surface water. The contaminants by volume increase with the age of the water while it remains static in storage tanks and distribution lines.
Two recently completed projects were undertaken as a way to address that problem. The addition of aeration and mixing devices at each of the two water tanks on the city's west side and installation of a 30-inch distribution line were expected to reduce the age of water in problem areas from 10 to 12 days to about two or three days old.
Water plant Superintendent John K. Lumpkins said HAA5 levels are significantly lower than they were since the completion of those projects. He attributed the exceedance in February to extreme winter weather, which caused a host of problems for water districts across the region.
"Compared to this time last year, we're doing a whole lot better than what we were before they installed the aeration systems and the new 30-inch waterline," Lumpkins said. "The next two months is generally the time of year we see problems — I'm waiting to see how we come out — but we're going in the right direction."
ODEQ and city officials agreed in July 2016 to the terms of a consent order intended to address TTHM and HAA5 violations. In addition to assessing a $500 penalty, the order sets out certain tasks that must be undertaken to address those issues and a timeline for completion.
City councilors approved a plan in March 2017 to address a $45 million backlog of infrastructure maintenance needs. The city's water distribution system and upgrades to its stormwater and sewer infrastructure systems are being addressed as part of that $45 million package.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.