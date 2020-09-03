Objections lodged by the owners of an historic mansion “targeted” by a city inspector for condemnation prompted proposed procedural changes to a system one elected official described as unfair.
Phoenicia Chaidez objected to a notice stating the home she and her husband bought and have been restoring after moving here from California was “unsafe” and “unfit” for occupancy. The notice provided no reason for the finding, only a time and date for a hearing.
Chaidez said the citizen’s complaint that prompted a city inspector to issue the condemnation notice, contained inaccurate information. She said if the inspector, Kent Parker, had investigated the complaint, the notice never would have been sent, and she and her husband would not be in “the legal entanglement we find ourselves in now.”
The inspector’s finding of her family’s home being “unsafe” and “unfit,” she said, was based on a “cosmetic flaw” of an outside pillar — nothing that posed a safety risk or threat to public safety. She said it was impossible to see the flaw upon which a citizen’s complaint that prompted the generation of the condemnation notice was based.
“It seems my family home was specifically targeted by someone who had to walk up onto my porch,” Chaidez said. “It was as if they were looking for something to set these events into motion.”
Ward IV Councilor Traci McGee said in addition to other procedural changes that are being proposed, city inspectors must at a minimum “investigate complaints before we start to condemn.”
“We don’t do that,” McGee said. “When somebody makes a complaint, we get right on that and, boom, we go on the attack mode.”
City Attorney Roy Tucker said an investigation of the Chaidez’ complaints found there were no code violations or any supporting evidence for the condemnation notice. He met with Chaidez, who met later with Mayor Marlon Coleman.
Those meetings resulted with proposed changes that prevent similar problems from occurring in the future. Tucker said present procedures are based on various codes and ordinances that will be combined for procedural purposes into a single document and posted online.
He said condemnation notices in the future will undergo a separate review process to ensure compliance with the International Property Maintenance Code and other pertinent laws.
“We want to make sure we do our due diligence in verifying any complaints that are made against properties before we send any letters to make sure there is actually a violation,” Tucker said. “We need to make sure that there is a significant separation in a notice that there is a need to correct a code violation versus an aspect of your property that makes it unfit or unsafe.”
Tucker said the goal of the proposed procedural changes is to ensure any complaints are verified, create a system of checks and balances, and improve the delivery of services in a fair and friendly way.
“We can always learn something new, we can always find a better procedure and a more friendly way to do this,” Tucker said. “After all, our goal in everything we do is simply to gain compliance, it’s not necessarily to issue citations or send letters on behalf of the city.”
McGee described the proposed changes as the first step toward “correcting a wrong.” She said her priority since her election in February has been “homes, dilapidated homes and demolishing homes.”
“The city has been doing a lot of things that I don’t think have been fair, and we should correct them,” McGee said. “This gives us some insight into a bigger picture, a bigger window of what’s really going on with these properties ..., and I think we will get better.”
Chaidez said she is satisfied with the procedural changes being proposed, but she still harbors concerns about the complaint and how the inspector used it as the basis of his finding without investigating the source or nature of the complaint.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.