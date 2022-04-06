Stakeholders concerned about recent recommendations to close Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center shifted their attention this past week to a proposed merger of Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System with its Oklahoma City counterpart.
Paul Gregory, interim director at EOVAHCS, said the proposed merger has "no connection" with recommendations included in a March 10 report to the AIR Commission. The commission was created by the VA MISSION Act of 2018 as part of an effort to realign and modernize veterans' health care.
"The discussion about a potential merger is exploratory only at this point," Gregory said. "VA Rocky Mountain Network is continually looking for ways to improve services for veterans across Oklahoma, to be more efficient, and to become an employer of choice in the state."
Gregory said local leadership discussed the proposed merger this past week "with front line staff." Those discussions, he said, included an explanation about why a merger is being considered and what that might "mean for employees at both health care systems," and the process of determining whether such a move would benefit veterans.
An invitation to a virtual town hall convened this past Friday identifies OCVAHCS Director Wade Vlosich as the person in charge of exploring the proposed merger and assessing its impact. Vlosich was appointed in May 2016 to serve as director of the health care system in Oklahoma City.
Vlosich's appointment came from the director of VA Rocky Mountain Network, or VISN 19, one of 21 Veterans Integrated Service Networks within the Veterans Health Administration. VISN 19 oversees planning, budgeting, and service delivery in the provision of health care to veterans within a geographic region that stretches across 10 states.
Employees were offered time to ask questions about the proposed merger. Most employees declined to discuss publicly what they learned due to concern about becoming targets of "retaliation," but privately expressed concerns about the potential for "massive impact on the health and well-being of veterans" served now by EOVAHCS.
Challenges at Jack C. Montgomery cited by VA officials include a $67.9 million in facility condition assessment deficiencies. Other challenges, according to the AIR Commission report, “range from aged domestic water and steam distribution infrastructure to slope destabilization and poor electrical distribution.”
Estimated annual cost of operating and maintaining the VA Medical Center in Muskogee is $8.06 million, according to the VA report. The projected cost of carrying out the recommendations to the AIR Commission is $8.78 million, just slightly more than the $8.56 million cost of maintaining the status quo.
Mayor Marlon Coleman, other local officials and members of Oklahoma's congressional delegation expressed concerns about the recommendations to the AIR Commission. They reminded constituents in March there are several more steps that must be taken before those recommendations could become reality.
