State regulators have been working "behind the scenes" on proposed revisions to total phosphorus criterion for the Illinois River watershed.
The project was described as "an outgrowth of recommendations from the final report" produced by a two-state task force created to review the numeric standard for phosphorus set for Oklahoma's scenic rivers and streams. The recommendation affirmed, with slight variations, the validity of a numeric standard adopted in 2003 to address the degradation of water quality within the Illinois River watershed.
Becky Veiga Nascimento, environmental specialist at the Oklahoma Water Resources Board, said the revisions that will be revealed during the webinars will be "fully protective of the aesthetics beneficial use in the Illinois River watershed." She said the magnitude, which is the numeric value for total phosphorus will remain unchanged, "but there will be some changes that relate to implementation and monitoring."
"Total phosphorus will not be changing, but there will be some changes with the duration and frequency portion of the criteria," Nascimento said, noting there will be no change with the 0.037 mg/L magnitude value. "The details of that are things we want to talk about in the webinar."
Oklahoma adopted a numeric standard of 0.037 mg/L for total phosphorus in 2003 in an effort to address degradation of water quality for its scenic rivers and streams, which includes the Illinois River and some tributaries. The deteriorating water quality, which prompted legal disputes that spanned three decades, was attributed to a population explosion within the Illinois River watershed and unregulated agricultural practices.
The six-member committee recommended a "six-month average total phosphorus level not to exceed 0.035 mg/L based on water samples taken" when surface runoff is not a dominant factor of river flow rates or algal growth production. The existing standard of 0.037 mg/l is based upon a 30-day geometric mean.
Nascimento said the proposed revisions are "an outgrowth and a linkage" to the science used during the study upon which the recommendations to the governors of Arkansas and Oklahoma are based. She said some adjustments were made "so it works for the state of Oklahoma's water quality standards," and those will be explained during the webinars in September and October.
Denise Deason-Toyne, president of Save the Illinois River, said she is always skeptical when there are "vague announcements about changes to water quality standards." She said the independent input from somebody like Dr. Ryan King, the Baylor University professor who oversaw the study, would be useful to assess the proposed revisions.
"I am really skeptical when we get vague pronouncements about how wonderful something is going to be, but when the rubber meets the road it's maybe a step back," Deason-Toyne said. "I am going to be cautiously optimistic, but I guess the proof will be in the pudding."
Nascimento said it is important to remember "that the scientific and regulatory foundation" of water quality standards are the implementation programs. The implementation programs, she said, "are where we actually gain measurable improvements in water quality."
Cole Perryman, communications director at OWRB, said the webinars will provide an opportunity for questions and answers and comments about the proposed revisions. They are the first part of rulemaking process that will allow public comments next year.
The webinars are scheduled at 7 p.m. Sept. 7, Sept. 22 and Oct. 6. A link to the webinar will posted on the agency's website in advance of the webinar date.
Illinois River Watershed
Total Phosphorous Criterion Revision
WHAT: Stakeholder webinars
WHEN: 7 p.m. Sept. 8
7 p.m. Sept. 22
7 p.m. Oct. 6
WHERE: Webinar links will be sent via GovDelivery and posted on the OWRB website a few days prior to each webinar.
Link: https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/OKWRB/subscriber/new?qsp=
