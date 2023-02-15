Fort Gibson and Webbers Falls school officials are ready to start on bond issue projects voters approved on Tuesday.
Fort Gibson's two propositions passed by overwhelming margins.
According to unofficial Oklahoma Election Board results, Proposition 1 passed with 412 votes, or 93.64 percent favoring, and 82 votes, or 6.36 percent, opposing.
Proposition 1 called for $6.4 million for various capital needs, including four new elementary classrooms, renovations and repair to the football stadium and track, renovations to the high school auditorium and lobby, and new playground equipment.
Proposition 2 passed with 410 votes, or 92.76 percent favoring, and 32 votes, or 7.24 percent opposing.
Proposition 2 called for $600,000 to go for new school buses.
Superintendent Scott Farmer said he expects to start soon on the new classrooms, to be built on a second floor at the Jere Gibson multipurpose building.
"We've got some of the engineering scheduled to get started next week," he said. "It will take time to get that drafted and finalized."
Early Learning Center Principal Shelly Holderby said space for second-floor classroom was already built into the multipurpose building, which was built by funds from a 2008 bond issue.
Holderby said ELC classrooms are "maxed out" with students. She said there are 108 pre-kindergarten students this year.
"And it's growing," she said. "Our first grade is at 140 and second grade is at 133, so that second grade will be going into third grade, which will be a big class."
Intermediate Elementary principal Andrea Sifers said she wants to be ready for the large influx of students from ELC into third grade. She said third, fourth and fifth grades have 120 students each.
"We like to keep each class as comfortable as we can, so we are at our max," she said.
Farmer said the classrooms also will take at least a year to complete, partly because of the complications of installing a new elevator.
Sifers and Holderby also look forward to getting new playground equipment, funded by the bond issue. Holderby said outdated playground equipment will be replaced this summer.
"This will allow us to replace the big toys," she said.
Farmer said playground equipment will be a priority.
"We will start our field renovations, and we've got two roof projects to get started at our north education building and the far east side of the high school," he said. "That will pretty much fill our summer."
The $600,000, plus some COVID-19 stimulus money, will fund three new route buses and two new activity buses, he said.
On Tuesday, Webbers Falls voters passed a $3.15 million bond issue with 101 votes, or 82.79 percent, favoring and 21 votes, or 17.21 percent, opposing.
Proceeds from the bond issue will help fund improved drainage across the campus, improvements at the softball and baseball fields and new equipment in the ag building.
Webbers Falls School Superintendent Chris Whelan said fixing drainage issues, caused by 2019 floods, will be one of the first projects.
"We'll go ahead and purchase the equipment for the ag room, and hopefully we'll get started on improving our baseball and softball facilities," Whelan said.
Ag teacher Brad Carey said the department needs a new powder coating machine to keep welded items from rusting, as well as a machine plasma cutter, which is a computer-operated machine that cuts preprogrammed designs in metal.
Whelan commended Webbers Falls voters.
"We have a great community that supports our school, has always supported everything we do," Whelan said.
