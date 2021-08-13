Pros of a right-handed person married to a lefty, you can hold hands while eating dinner. — Saundra Rowan Marshall
Pro: we’re statistically smarter, more resilient; Con: This world is not made for us. Scissors…ugh let’s start there. — Julie Ann
Pros: NONE; Cons: scissors, when I write, the ink gets on my pinky, ringed notebooks, being in school the tables were always made for right handed people, can openers. I could go on and on haha. — Kelsey Ordonez
Cons: left handed guns cost more and are hard to find. — Kelsey Ordonez
We are the only ones in our right mind. — Ashlie Brice
Left handers are better problem solvers. We have had to improvise and adapt all of our lives. — Wendi Hammond Goad
Eating dinner next to a right hander. — Kenneth Salcido
My husband is left handed, we always have to accommodate him at dinners. We always make sure he sits to my left so we don’t bump arms. — Courtney Hammons
Naturally right handed, became left handed after industrial accident in 1989 in Wagoner. Scissors, computer mouse, can openers are a challenge. — Brian Whitten
Being left handed makes you learn to figure out just how to do stuff I’ve learned to use right hand except for writing and eating of course. — Tammie Perkins
I am right handed but also left handed. I can write left handed and it is legible. The worst thing I have found trying left handed is scissors and non electric can opener. — Shelia L. Carter
I was the only lefty in the family until I had my daughter in 1998. — Charmaine Kathleana Riggleman
Cons: Painting left nails are always sloppy, dinner seating is always an ordeal and the infamous ink hand when writing. Pros: No one expects that left-hand swing when playing slug bug. — Colbie Morrison
Pros: Shocking everyone when they see me writing left handed, omg you're a lefty? Con: Having to sit on a certain side of the room while taking your ACT. — Crystal Cutbirth
I am left handed and my grandma was left handed and I feel special to be the only left handed person in my family now. — Mellissa-James Rhodes
Cons: Most batters are right handed. — Damon Beckers
