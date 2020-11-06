Federal prosecutors rested their case Thursday afternoon in the trial of a Seminole tribal member whose state conviction likely resurrected the reservations of the Five Tribes in eastern Oklahoma after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned it.
Jimcy McGirt stands charged of two counts of aggravated sexual abuse in Indian Country and one count of abusive sexual contact in Indian Country. His state convictions for sex crimes were overturned after the Supreme Court held this past summer the Muscogee (Creek) Nation reservation still exists for purposes of federal criminal law.
The Major Crimes Act requires Natives accused of committing certain crimes in Indian Country be tried in federal court. McGirt's alleged crimes occurred in Wagoner County, within the reservation boundaries defined by treaties made by the government with the Muscogee (Creek) Nation.
Prosecutors and defense lawyers submitted filed proposed jury instructions with the court Friday morning.
