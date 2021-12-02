Prospect Cycles to provide U-Haul services

Prospect Cycles signed on as a U-Haul® neighborhood dealer to serve the Muskogee community, according to U-Haul Company of Oklahoma Inc.
Prospect Cycles, 4220 S. 32rd St., will offer essential services like U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, moving supplies and in-store pickup for boxes.
Normal business hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Reserve U-Haul products at this dealer location by calling (918) 913-4095 or visiting https://www.uhaul.com/Locations/Truck-Rentals-near-Muskogee-OK-74401/045548/ today.
Prospect Cycles owner Justin Wiedel is proud to team with the industry leader in do-it-yourself moving and self-storage to better meet the demands of Muskogee County.
U-Haul has teamed with independent dealers to offer moving equipment since 1945. With the COVID-19 outbreak creating challenging times for small businesses, more than 20,000 dealers across the U.S. and Canada are creating supplemental income through their U-Haul partnership. When a customer rents from a U-Haul dealer, they are directly supporting an independent small business in their community.
