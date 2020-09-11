A growing number of prison rights advocates protested Friday outside Eddie Warrior Correctional Center in Taft, demanding better care and conditions for the nearly 800 women who tested positive for COVID-19 since late August.
As of Wednesday, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections reported 740 inmates in the minimum-security prison for women had tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Seventeen Eddie Warrior employees also have tested positive for COVID-19, and one inmate who contracted the disease reportedly died.
Tiffany Walton, who lives behind the prison, organized the rally after her videos describing prison conditions after the COVID-19 outbreak “really went viral” on social media. Calls to local and state officials and a peaceful protest staged Monday attracted even more attention to Friday’s rally.
“They had 60 people in there that were negative and now they’re positive, so that means no one in that prison is negative,” said Walton, a registered nurse who volunteered earlier this year to work in New York during the COVID-19 outbreak there. “There’s no way those guards can work around that many people without the proper masks and protective equipment and not get positive, this is very contagious and a very serious thing.”
Walton said she received a message shortly after learning about the outbreak of COVID-19 cases at Eddie Warrior that showed living conditions inside the prison dormitories. She began driving by the prison every few hours on a daily basis, streaming video for social media posts in an effort to draw attention to what she described as a human rights issue.
“They’re getting some of their medicine, and they’re checking their heads, but they’re not doing everything they should be doing,” Walton said. “These women went there to do their time, but they don’t deserve a death sentence.”
Justin Wolf, communications director for the state corrections agency, said many rumors about the conditions at Eddie Warrior began circulating shortly after the outbreak. Gov. Kevin Stitt said this week state corrections officials have done a good job addressing the outbreak.
A woman who said her daughter contracted COVID-19 at Eddie Warrior said inmates began exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 shortly after the arrival of women who were transferred there in August from the Kate Barnard Correctional Center in Oklahoma City. Speaking on condition of anonymity for fear of retaliation against her daughter, she said Kate Barnard inmates were screened for symptoms but never tested for COVID-19 before they were transferred, a practice recommended by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
Oklahoma Watch reported this week that inmate transfers at state prisons have picked up since mid June after the Department of Corrections began accepting inmates from county jails following a three-month hiatus. Since July 15, more than a thousand inmates have been transferred out of the Cimarron Correctional Facility, a private prison in Cushing that will close Tuesday.
Walton said the women at Eddie Warrior “are living on a slave farm,” and are being made to work — some of them placed on kitchen duty without proper protective gear — even after they tested positive.
DOC’s Wolf issued a statement following the protest, reporting 400 of the women who had tested positive in August “have recovered.” He said the “positive change,” which reflects the state’s guidelines that consider a patient recovered 14 days after he or she first exhibits symptoms, would be reflected on the agency’s website.
“ODOC has modified the testing results page to include additional information to increase transparency,” Wolf said. “Changes include reporting the number of staff recovered, inmates hospitalized at each facility, inmate deaths possibly related to COVID-19, and deaths confirmed related to COVID-19.”
Those changes had yet to be made at 8:30 p.m. Friday.
