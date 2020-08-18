Protocols put in place for early voting

Commissioners will open the main entrance to Muskogee County Services Building on Thursday and Friday to accommodate early voting in a runoff election that will determine the Republican nominee for sheriff.
Access to the Muskogee County Courthouse Complex was restricted in an effort to mitigate community transmission of the novel coronavirus and COVID-19, the disease it causes. The main entrance to the County Services Building, 401 N. Fourth St., was opened three days for in-person absentee voting prior to the June 30 primary elections.
Muskogee County Election Board Secretary Kelly Beach said protocols put in place for the primary "worked wonderful." He plans to do "the same thing."
"The feedback I got on that was really good, and it went really smooth," Beach said, referencing early-voting procedures put in place for the primary election. "I plan on doing the same thing we did the last time."
Muskogee County voters who cast in-person absentee ballots in June were screened at the front entrance and queued in line while reportedly maintaining safe distances. Voters were instructed to follow a path that led toward the basement, where they cast their ballots before leaving the building.
When asked by commissioners about the county's mask policy, Beach said he believed the resolution they adopted in July would apply. Beach said his office has a sufficient supply of face coverings that should allow him to provide masks to voters who arrive without one.
"My precinct officials enforce electioneering ... with T-shirts and hats and stuff like that when it relates to a campaign issue," Beach said, addressing the issue of enforcing the mask policy for county buildings. "I instruct them not to get into any arguments or confrontations ..., but with Sheriff (Terry) Freeman's deputy up there — the way we did it last time — I don’t think we will have any problems."
Muskogee County Republicans will decide whether Andy Simmons, a lieutenant with the Muskogee Police Department, or Undersheriff Michael Mahan will compete in the Nov. 3 general election against Democrat and former Sheriff Charles Pearson. Simmons won 49.59% of the ballots cast in a three-way contest that included Muskogee County Emergency Management Director Jeff Smith.
Registered voters who live in Braggs will be asked to decide whether two people who are now elected should be appointed to their positions by the mayor with approval by town trustees.
Beach said registered Democrats and Independents will be ineligible to vote in the GOP runoff election for sheriff due to the state's system of closed primaries.
Eligible voters who plan to cast in-person absentee ballots may do so from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday at the county election office. Beach said because there is no state election in Muskogee County, there will be no early voting Saturday here.
For more information, contact the County Election Board at 400 W. Broadway, Room 120 in the Muskogee County Services Building. The telephone number is (918) 687-8151. The County Election Board’s fax number is (918) 687-0382.
