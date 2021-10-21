Pryor Creek Comic Convention set for Saturday

PRYOR — The Pryor Creek Comic Convention, hosted by the Pryor Area Arts & Humanities Council, returns Saturday to the Mayes County Fairgrounds Event Center, 2200 N.E. First Street in Pryor. Spend the day browsing through comics, books, toys, action figures and merchandise related to pop culture from a variety of vendors. This event will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Attendees also have the opportunity to meet Muriel Fahrion, the creator of not only Strawberry Shortcake and her pals, but also the Care Bears and the Get Along Gang! An artist who lives in Tulsa, Fahrion will meet fans at the con and have items for sale at her booth.
In its fifth year, the Pryor Creek Comic Convention has gained a reputation as a destination for comic collectors. Initially, organizers were curious about whether many people would come to a comic con in a small town, but big crowds in the show’s first three years sparked a move to a new and more spacious venue.
Admission will be $5, and kids 12 and under are free. Masks will be required for safety reasons. Vendor space is sold out for the con, which will feature comics, books, toys, action figures, games, artwork and other items related to popular culture. A cash prize cosplay (costume) contest will again be part of the show.
For information and show updates, go to the Pryor Creek Comic Convention Facebook page.
