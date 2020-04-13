PSO announces $2,500 AEP Foundation Grant to KI BOIS for COVID-19 assistance

TULSA — Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO), on behalf of the American Electric Power Foundation, announced a $2,500 grant to KI BOIS Community Action Foundation, Inc. to respond to increased needs related to the COVID-19 crisis.
The AEP Foundation is the charitable arm of American Electric Power, parent company of PSO.
“We are grateful to be part of the communities we serve and part of the effort to assist those locally affected by this worldwide emergency,” said Frank Phillips, PSO external affairs manager. “In this time of uncertainty, it’s inspiring to see our communities’ compassion toward those in need. And with the AEP Foundation grant, KI BOIS can be better positioned to help meet the basic needs of those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic will be met.”
Based in Stigler, KI BOIS is a community-based organization whose primary purpose is to administer anti-poverty programs in a six-county area of southeast Oklahoma. Their primary service areas are Haskell, Latimer, LeFlore, Muskogee, Pittsburg and Sequoyah counties.
KI BOIS plans to use the AEP Foundation grant to augment agency funds used to help support low-income individuals and families with utility and rental assistance.
About the AEP Foundation
The American Electric Power Foundation is funded by American Electric Power (NYSE: AEP) and its utility operating units, including Public Service Company of Oklahoma. The Foundation provides a permanent, ongoing resource for charitable initiatives involving higher dollar values and multi-year commitments in the communities served by AEP and initiatives outside of AEP’s 11-state service area.
The Foundation focuses on improving lives through education from early childhood education through higher education in the areas of science, technology, engineering, and math and by meeting basic needs for emergency shelter, affordable housing and the elimination of hunger. Other Foundation support may be offered to protect the environment, support healthcare and safety, and enrich life through art, music and cultural heritage.
The AEP Foundation is based in Columbus, Ohio.
About PSO
PSO, a unit of American Electric Power, is an electric utility company serving more than 554,000 customer accounts in eastern and southwestern Oklahoma. Based in Tulsa, PSO has approximately 3,800 megawatts of generating capacity fueled primarily by natural gas, 22-thousand miles of distribution lines and 37-hundred miles of transmission lines. PSO also is one of the largest distributors of wind energy in the state. News releases and other information is at www.PSOklahoma.com. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @PSOklahoma.
