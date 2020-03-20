Oklahomans are strong as has been proven many times over the years. We are faced with "an invisible enemy" like most of us have never experienced. When the unknown approaches this can be very frightening and anxiety provoking. It is normal to feel this way, as we are created to fight when faced with danger. However, when we are unable to use our fight response we are left with a great deal of "energy" (stress hormone) that is often converted to worry, which can lead to maladaptive-dysfunctional behavior.
The Oklahoma Psychological Association would like to help those in Oklahoma who are experiencing distress due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Psychologists are experts in stress and anxiety management who encourage all Oklahomans to take a deep breath and follow these simple steps to ease your mind and promote health for your body during the current crisis. They encourage all Oklahomans to channel your "energy" into more adaptive and functional thoughts and behaviors:
• Maintain perspective. The virus is a real threat and something we cannot control; but there are many things we can control like hand hygiene, showing kindness/support for others, and practicing social distancing. Focus on those.
• Educate yourself on appropriate precautions and follow them. Be prepared and keep a realistic mindset. For example, chances of contracting the virus are greatly decreased when following appropriate precautions, and most people (80% per CDC) experience only mild to moderate symptoms.
• Stay informed but not inundated. Keep up to date as the situation evolves, but do NOT allow a steady diet of frightening statistics for you, your children or your family. Think of your thoughts as a train on a track. When a train first starts moving, it’s going slowly, and we have a chance to stop the progression or change the direction. The more we dwell on scary statistics or possibilities, the more momentum our thoughts gain and the harder they are to stop or calm.
• When faced with a "new normal," such as kids out of school, working from home, and limitations on usual and recreational activities, maintain or develop structure and routines for yourself and children. Structure and routines lend a sense of security.
• Practice relaxation strategies such as progressive muscle relaxation, mindfulness, mediation, and prayer to reduce physiological and psychological stress. There are many online videos, phone applications, and online webinars.
• Physical activity is very helpful in reducing anxiety and encourages a sense of well-being and control. Go for a walk, take a hike, ride your bike, use exercise videos at home, or try gentle chair exercises.
• Try to find some positives in the situation. Perhaps you’ve had more time to engage with your family/children or catch up on needed tasks around the home. Look for moments of joy, fun, or accomplishment.
• Exercise your brain. Learn a new skill. Memorize passages from favorite writings, keep a gratitude journal, or pick up a new or forgotten hobby.
• Find creative ways to serve and stay connected with others. Be a good neighbor, think of other’s needs, and reach out to trusted others through phone calls, email, Facetime, text, and social media. Many organizations, like churches and universities, are posting their services and classes online.
• Reach out to a clergy member or mental health provider if you need to talk with someone. Many mental health providers are using tele-mental health to continue to see clients at home. And remember we will get through this together
The idea is to focus on that which you can control and change. We must all practice social distancing, perhaps self-isolation, or sheltering in place, but we get to decide how we spend that time and what we choose to dwell on.
Just like other health care providers, psychologists are still practicing today via telepsychology. If you need services or assistance with managing your anxiety or depression during these challenging times, visit our website to find a psychologist or send us an email. We are here to help!
