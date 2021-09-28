Psychotherapy can benefit veterans and their mental health

At the VA, we believe a healthy mind is just as important as a healthy body, and we value the whole health approach. One type of treatment is called psychotherapy. This treatment allows therapists to help our veterans identify and meet goals to improve their quality of life.
Dr. Arena Mueller, recovery coordinator for the Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System (EOVAHCS), knows the importance of addressing mental health needs and offering therapy for veterans first-hand.
“Caring for our emotional and mental health is every bit as important as physical health. One way we can do that is through psychotherapy. At the Eastern Oklahoma VA, we provide the gold standard of psychotherapy also known as evidence-based practice,” Mueller said. “Psychotherapy uses strong research and clinical expertise to work toward goals along with the veteran’s preferences.
“Therapists help veterans establish goals and target them in an active and structured manner with progress checks along the way,” she continued. “Treatment ensures that veterans are in the driver’s seat of their own lives, rather than symptoms such as anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder.”
National Psychotherapy Day, which is observed on Sept. 25, started in 2012 to educate people about the misconceptions of therapy and raise awareness of the important work that is done by therapists in helping the one in four people who suffer from mental illness.
VA is committed to making evidence-based practices available to all veterans in need, since they promote significant improvement in symptoms and recovery for many with mental or behavioral health conditions.
Most therapy typically takes place over a 12- to 16-week period, with sessions lasting about 50 minutes. Continued care options are available after individual therapy, including group fellowship, community involvement or aftercare check-ins.
Mueller values the time she gets to spend with our nation’s heroes and wants to encourage anyone who is dealing with mental or behavioral health conditions to reach out and get support.
“It is my honor to serve our veterans,” Mueller said. “Helping people turn a corner, make a change and/or recommit to their values is very rewarding. I have been privileged to see veterans make changes big and small that impact their quality of life for the better.”
Services are available at all locations within EOVAHCS and include therapy for depression, PTSD, serious mental illness, substance use disorders and more.
EOVAHCS offers face-to-face services in addition to the option of meeting virtually using VA Video Connect (VVC). VVC is an app that allows veterans to join in appointments from the comfort of their home using a secure video connection with a smart phone or computer.
If you are a veteran or know a veteran who is experiencing mental health symptoms and would like more information, contact your Primary Care team and start the conversation. If you would like to learn more about evidenced-based psychotherapy, visit the National Center for PTSD website: www.ptsd.va.gov/appvid/video/index.asp. Information: (888) 397-8387.
