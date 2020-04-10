State and federal regulators filed a proposed environmental settlement agreement that would govern how the proceeds from any insurance policies or sales of properties would be allocated and eventual decommissioning of the former Fansteel Metals site adjacent to the Port of Muskogee.
The proposed agreement was filed with U.S. Bankruptcy Court in the Southern District of Iowa, where Fansteel Inc. is seeking protection from creditors as it attempts to reorganize a second time. It was published Wednesday in the Federal Register after which there is a 15-day period for public comment.
The site, most of which is owned now by Fansteel subsidiary FMRI Inc., was contaminated by a process the company used to extract tantalum and columbium from uranium and thorium ores and tin slag. The facility was shuttered in 1989 and slated for decommissioning and limited site remediation.
Documents produced by state and federal regulatory agencies show the radioactive residue produced by the extraction process contaminated much of the site, including some of the buildings, the process ponds, surrounding soils and groundwater. There also are studies that show groundwater beneath the site is contaminated with Trichloroethylene, a metal degreaser, and chromium.
Nuclear Regulatory Commission documents summarizing FMRI’s decommissioning efforts indicate remediation of the site’s contaminated areas was expected to be completed by 2023. Those efforts were delayed in 2016 due to unexpected environmental issues and a second bankruptcy filing in 2016.
Erin Hatfield, communications director for the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality, said it is unlikely the bankruptcy will "yield assets sufficient to fund cleanup" of the contaminated site. The proposed settlement agreement provides for an allocation of proceeds from insurance policies and sale of property at the Muskogee site among state and federal regulatory agencies.
Proceeds distributed to ODEQ and NRC, Hatfield said, "will be placed in the decommissioning trust." Those funds will be used to secure the site and continue treating the contaminated wastewater.
"Any insurance or PRP (potentially responsible party) proceeds will be added to the decommissioning trust and will be applied toward cleanup," Hatfield said. "However, estimates for decommissioning and cleaning up the site are in the $80 million to $100 million range and will far exceed what may possibly be collected."
Adam Kovacs, vice president of Environmental Liability Transfer Inc., said the environmental risks at the Muskogee site and Fansteel's financial prospects likely pose too many risks for investors who otherwise might be willing to clean up the site for future use. Kovacs said his company has a successful business model, but it relies on the prior owner of the contaminated site being solvent and having enough money to make up the difference between cleanup costs and redevelopment.
NRC documents show a site inspection was conducted in April 2019 — about a year after the chemicals were discovered in the laboratory, which prompted the limited removal action by EPA — to assess the FMRI site for Superfund program eligibility. Samples were collected to determine if the site is eligible for EPA remediation funds.
The Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act, approved in 1980 by Congress and informally known as Superfund, authorizes EPA to clean up contaminated sites. It also forces any viable party responsible for the contamination to clean up the sites or reimburse the government for work led by the EPA.
When the responsible party is not viable, CERCLA provides the funding mechanism and authority EPA needs to clean up contaminated sites. The goal is to protect public safety and human health and return land to a productive use.
Pam Dizikes, supervising attorney for Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality’s Land Protection Division said environmental regulators had held out hope the site could be acquired by an environmental trust, which would assume the responsibility of decommissioning and remediation. She said ODEQ and federal regulators “were really hopeful the Port of Muskogee would be interested” in stepping into that role “and becoming a trustee for the cleanup.”
Port Director Scott Robinson said efforts “to work with all of the state and federal agencies involved in this and the bankruptcy court and Fansteel,” but those discussions never bore fruit. Robinson said he was prohibited from disclosing details of those discussion, saying it was “anyone’s guess” whether “anything will ever result from” those efforts.
Muskogee City-County Port Authority acquired a portion of the Fansteel tract several years ago after it was found to be safe for use. That particular site and the structures were purchased as part of a plan of development that at one time included the entire 110 acres, but that plan apparently was scaled back after discovering contamination was more extensive than presented.
