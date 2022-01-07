The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is presenting a virtual open house to provide information and get public input on proposed improvements to Oklahoma 80 near Hulbert in Cherokee County.
The purpose of this project is to improve roadway deficiencies, enhance safety, accommodate traffic better and provide a direct connection to Oklahoma 51.
The virtual open house will present the proposed design for the project and allow the public to submit comments.
The public can visit http://www.odot.org/SH80Cherokee to view project materials and submit comments online through Jan. 20.
Construction on the project is scheduled to go to bid in Federal Fiscal Year 2025. Right-of-way acquisition and utility relocation may be required and would begin in 2022, if necessary.
Questions and comments may be directed to the ODOT Environmental Programs Division at (405) 325-3269 or environment@odot.org. Those without internet access may contact the ODOT Environmental Programs Division at 200 N.E. 21st St., Ste. 3-D2a, Oklahoma City, OK 73105 or call (405) 325-3269 to request project information.
