Public meeting on homelessness grant set for April 20

A public hearing for the federal Projects for Assistance in Transition from Homelessness (PATH) grant will be held from 10-11 a.m. April 20, via Zoom.
The hearing is held annually by the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, which administers the grant program.
PATH programs provide community-based outreach, mental health, substance abuse, case management and other support services to individuals age 18 and older who have a mental illness or co-occurring mental illness and substance use disorder, and who are homeless. These services help them exit homelessness by connecting with and transitioning to mainstream resources such as income/benefits, housing, and long-term behavioral health services.
Written and oral comments will be accepted during the public hearing. Additional written comments will be accepted through April 27 at the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, 2000 N. Classen Blvd. Oklahoma City, OK 73106, attention Tammie Vail.
For more information or for a copy of the draft, contact Tammie Vail at tvail@odmhsas.org.
For information on joining the Zoom public hearing, go to the ODMHSAS website at https://www.ok.gov/odmhsas/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.