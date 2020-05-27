While while some communities have closed public swimming pools for summer, Muskogee public pools will open Monday with reduced capacity.
Monday will mark opening day of River Country Family Waterpark, Spaulding Pool and city splash pads. Playgrounds, basketball courts and other facilities, closed since mid-March out of concern for COVID-19, also will reopen next week. Kiwanis Senior Center remains closed until further notice.
"We're still following the task force and the governor's recommendations," said Muskogee Parks and Recreation Director Mark Wilkerson, referring to reopening guidelines set up by Governor Kevin Stitt and a city-county task force.
On Wednesday, the Oklahoma Department of Health Website said there were 19 total cases of COVID-19 in the city of Muskogee. Four deaths have been attributed to the virus and 11 have recovered, according to the website. The website showed 39 cases in Muskogee County with six deaths and 24 recoveries.
Assistant Recreation Director Brooke Hall said the city followed Stitt's three-phase opening plan. She had said earlier that the goal of Phase 3 was to open June 1.
"People are ready to get out," Hall said. "Our goal is to reopen and try to be available, have our park system fully available."
City parks have plenty of amenities, such as jogging trails and tennis courts available for people who feel uncomfortable getting close to others, Hall said.
The city is working out details on limiting crowds at the waterpark and pool, Hall said.
"We are considering what that looks like — 50 percent capacity would be a lot less crowded and easier to manage and spread people out," Hall said. "We are looking at things we can do, spacing out lounge chairs to encourage people to spread out. There's a lot of grassy space at the water park to encourage people to spread out."
Several cities, including Tulsa, Broken Arrow and Wagoner, have closed their swimming pools for the summer. Tulsa also has closed all splash pads at city parks.
Hall said she had heard that budget concerns, as well as COVID-19 prompted some cities to close their public pools.
"That's where we felt like, if we could open up on phase 3, or a little bit later, or consider some changes in operating procedures, we felt we can open," Hall said.
Tahlequah's Aquatic Center, which opened for the season last weekend, limits capacity to 20 percent — about 85 people, said Kristin Berry, City of Tahlequah facilities coordinator. People wanting to come to the Aquatic Center reserve time slots for one hour and 45 minutes, Berry said, adding that people may reserve more than one time slot at a time.
Hall said the waterpark has a total capacity of 1,122, and Spaulding Pool has a capacity of 200.
She said the staff will decide by Friday how full the facilities can be this summer.
Lifeguards and pool workers are being trained in COVID-19 protocols on cleaning and keeping people safe, Hall said.
Social distancing will be encouraged at the Papilion, Manager Katherine Coburn said. She said a plexiglass barrier will be set up at the gift shop counter.
Muskogee Park and Recreation facilities opening Monday:
• River Country Family Waterpark.
• Spaulding Pool.
• Splash pads at city parks.
• Park restrooms.
• Papilion at Honor Heights Park.
Opening between Monday and June 5:
• City park playgrounds.
• City park basketball courts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.