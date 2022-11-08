Public Works and Finance committees — GLANCE

During a regular meeting Monday of the Public Works and Finance committees, city councilors took the following action:
PUBLIC WORKS AGENDA
Approved:
• Public Works Committee minutes of Oct. 17.
• Ordinance No. 4176-A to close a twenty-foot (20') easement located between Lots 5 and 6, Rolling Oaks Estates, for the purpose of lot consolidation.
• Direct staff to bring back two options to consider Ordinance No. 4177-A to rezone the property addressed as 3701 South York Street, being more particularly described in the ordinance from R-1, Single-Family Residential, to R-A, Residential Agricultural District. Option one is to bring back a surveyed map based on the as-drawn presentation by the applicant, and the second option based on this drawing, as well, but for each parcel not to exceed two acres, per area.
Ordinance No. 4177-A to rezone the property addressed as 3701 South York Street, being more particularly described in the ordinance from R-1, Single-Family Residential, to R-A, Residential Agricultural District, and if approved, authorize Staff to revise the Official Zoning Map of the City to reflect said change.
• Ordinance No. 4175-A to rezone property located at 2401 E. Hancock Street, owners Inks & Inks, LLC, being more particularly described in the Ordinance from C-1, Local Commercial, to C-2, General Commercial, and if approved, authorize Staff to revise the Official Zoning Map of the City to reflect said change.
• Preliminary and Final Plat, Heartland Surveying, applicant, of one (1) lot, one (1) Block of the Brocks Pond Addition.
• Annual Industrial Pretreatment Program Performance Summary.
• Annual Phase II Stormwater Report for permitted MS4s submitted to ODEQ on April 30, 2022.
• Lowest quote provided by Hawkins, Inc. for phosphate in the amount of $30,227.40 for the Water Treatment Plant.
• Sole Source purchase for fifteen (15) Actuator Replacements for use at the Water Treatment Plant.
• Purchase of 437 poly carts from Rehrig Pacific Company, for a total amount of $25,984.00.
• Presentation on recent events held at the Depot Green and Hatbox Field.
• Lowest and best bid from Rosscon, LLC., for the Love Hatbox Concessions Paving, Project No. 2022023, in the amount of $166,000.00.
• Appointment of Doug Buse as the Ward 3 Commissioner to the Urban Renewal Authority, replacing Perline Boyattia-Craig, to serve a term commencing upon appointment and expiring August 31, 2025.
• Perline Boyattia-Craig to fill a vacancy created by the resignation of Councilor Ivory Vann, to the Contractors Pre-Qualification Board in accordance with Emergency Ordinance No. 4087-A.
• Took no action on the 2023 meeting schedule for City Council, Public Works, and Finance Committees as per City Code 2-20 and Council Policy 1-2.
FINANCE AGENDA
Consider:
• Finance Committee minutes of Oct. 17, 2022.
• Claims for all City departments October 8, 2022 through October 28, 2022.
• Resolution No. 2920, authorizing the City of Muskogee to apply for a grant from Oklahoma Water Resources Board, and if awarded, receive funds for American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding.
• Resolution No. 2921 authorizing Laurel Havens to explore and apply for federal grants to purchase radios for city emergency services.
• Allowing the City Manager to negotiate and execute a contract between the City of Muskogee and KKT Architects, for a remodel design of the Swim and Fitness Center to accommodate future growth.
• Police Department to accept a grant from the Muskogee Medical Foundation for first responder medical bags for patrol cars, in the amount of $30,000.00.
Commented
