Public Works and Finance committees — Glance

During the regular meetings of the Muskogee Public Works and Finance committees and a special meeting of Muskogee City Council, city councilors took the following action:
PUBLIC WORKS AGENDA
• Approved Public Works Committee minutes of Sept. 20 meeting.
• Moved to Oct. 11 without recommendations, consideration of Ordinance No. 4131-A, rezoning property addressed as 5028 W. Okmulgee from C-1, Local Commercial, to C-2, General Commercial, and authorizing revisions of the zoning map to reflect said change if approved.
• Apparoved appointment of Bonito Gay to a three-year term with the Muskogee Housing Authority, filling the expired term of Jack Farr beginning Oct. 1.
• Approved Change Order No. 3 for automated meter-reading system in the amount of $49,982.50.
FINANCE AGENDA
Consider:
• Approved Finance Committee minutes of Sept. 20 meeting.
• Heard presentation of report about the 2021 Oklahoma Festival of Ballooning.
• Approved contract amendment to provide an additional three-year agreement with Kansas City Aerosports to supply ballooning activities for future Oklahoma Festivals of Ballooning at Hatbox Field.
• Approved final payment to Williams Contracting LLC for the Depot Green, Project No. 2019019, in the amount of $78,283.56.
• Approved designating funds received under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 in the amount of $651,800 to be set aside for water and sewer infrastructure projects in the John T. Griffin Industrial Park.
• Approved receipt of donated funds for the months of June, July and August 2021 in the amount of $5,666.97 for the Animal Shelter Sponsorship Program per the attached list.
