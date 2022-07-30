Public Works and Finance committees, Special City Council — AGENDA

WHAT: Muskogee Public Works and Finance committees regular meeting; Special City Council meeting.

WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Monday.

WHERE: City Council Chambers, third floor, Muskogee Municipal Building, 229 W. Okmulgee Ave.

ON TV: Broadcast live on Suddenlink Channel 14.

INFORMATION: Those who would like to address councilors during the meeting must sign in at least 15 minutes before the meeting begins.

FINANCE COMMITTEE

REGULAR AGENDA

Consider:

• Finance Committee minutes of July 18, 2022.

• Claims for all City departments July 9, 2022 through July 22, 2022.

• Spending up to the approved budgeted amounts for Xerox, Dell Computers, 911 Trust, Routeware, and Tyler Technologies.

• Lease Amendment No. P00009 with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs extending the Parking Lease at Hatbox to September 30, 2025.

•   •   •

PUBLIC WORKS COMMITTEE

REGULAR AGENDA

Consider:

• Public Works Committee minutes of July 18, 2022.

• Rejecting all proposals received for preparation of a revised Comprehensive Plan for the City of Muskogee, and direct Staff to revise the scope of work and/or increase the budget for said project.

• Purchase from State Contract SW192, one (1) Case 721G ZBAR Wheel Loader, for use in the Public Works Streets Department from OCT Equipment, LLC, in the amount of $247,578.20.

• Purchase of one (1) Accu Batch Brine Maker from Cargill, for use in the Public Works Streets Department, in the amount of $33,492.00, through Muskogee Sourcewell, Member ID:17934, Cargill Sourcewell, Contract # 052919-CGI.

• Purchasing two (2) 60-gallon sprayers and spreaders in the amount of $26,298.00, from Top Equipment via Sourcewell Contract, for use in the Environmental Control Division.

• Purchasing one (1) 144" Xmark Mower, in the amount of $63,999.00, through Omnia Partners (Contract Entity) from Marvin's Mowers, for use in the Environmental Control Division.

• Appointment of Stacy Alexander to the Board of Adjustment, to serve a three (3) year term, filling the expired term of Bo Highers, beginning August 1, 2022, and ending on July 31, 2025.

• Appointment of Russell Sain to the Planning and Zoning Commission, to serve a three (3) year term, filling the expired term of Michelle Shirley, beginning August 1, 2022, and ending on July 31, 2025.

• Appointment of Art Smith to the Uniform Building Code Appeals Board (UBCAB), to serve a five (5) year term, filling the expired term of Danny Tracey, beginning August 1, 2022, and ending on July 31, 2027.

• Reappointment of Chris Condley to the Muskogee Medical Center Authority, to serve a full seven (7) year term, beginning June 1, 2022, and ending on May 31, 2029.

• Appointment of Betty Blackwell to the Planning and Zoning Commission, to serve a three (3) year term, filling the expired term of Paige Frix, beginning August 1, 2022, and ending on July 31, 2025.

• Appointment of Evelyn Hibbs to the Street Improvement Advisory Board to serve a five (5) year term, replacing Dr. Samuel Craig, beginning August 1, 2022, and ending on July 31, 2027.

• Appointment of Lake Moore to the Board of Adjustment, to serve a three (3) year term, beginning August 1, 2022, and ending on July 31, 2025.

•   •   •

SPECIAL CITY COUNCIL

AGENDA

Consider:

• Memorandum of Understanding between the City of Muskogee and Muskogee County EMS to purchase an Ambulance.

• Executive Session to discuss and take possible action on the following:

a. Pursuant to Section 307B.4, Title 25, Oklahoma Statutes, consider convening in Executive Session to discuss the lawsuits styled Darwin England vs City of Muskogee, CJ-2007-20, Deary Vaughn, et al. vs City of Muskogee, CJ-2007-1371, Elaine Taff vs. City of Muskogee, CJ-2007-1410, and James Lacey, et al., vs. City of Muskogee, CJ-2007-1377, filed in the District Court in and for Muskogee County, Oklahoma, and if appropriate, take necessary action in Open Session.

