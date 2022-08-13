Public Works and Finance committees, Special City Council — AGENDA

WHAT: Muskogee Public Works and Finance committees regular meeting; Special City Council meeting.
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: City Council Chambers, third floor, Muskogee Municipal Building, 229 W. Okmulgee Ave.
ON TV: Broadcast live on Suddenlink Channel 14.
INFORMATION: Those who would like to address councilors during the meeting must sign in at least 15 minutes before the meeting begins.
FINANCE COMMITTEE
REGULAR AGENDA
Consider:
• Approval of Finance Committee minutes of Aug. 1, 2022
• Approval of claims for all City departments July 23, 2022 through Aug. 5, 2022.
• Approval of using statewide contract pricing from Clark Equipment Company in the amount of $31,866.82, for the purchase of one (1) Bobcat E20 T4 ZTS Compact Excavator with attachments, for use in the Water Distribution Division.
• Approval of Oklahoma State Contract pricing from J & R Equipment, LLC, of Oklahoma City, for the purchase of one (1) current production model of a Crane Carrier chassis, and Labrie body, in the amount of $349,028.17, for the use in the Solid Waste Division.
• • •
PUBLIC WORKS
Consider:
• Approval of Public Works Committee minutes of Aug. 1, 2022.
• Approval of the preliminary and final plat of the Woodbine Addition.
• Approval of the preliminary and final plat of Plaza Street Partners Subdivision.
• Approval to enter into an agreement between the City of Muskogee Fire Department and Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms to allow the Fire Marshals to become a Task Force Officer with the ATF.
• Discuss and take action to create a new employment position within the Code Enforcement Division to be charged with medical marijuana enforcement, inspections, and licensing.
• Approval of the appointment of Andrea Chancellor to the Historic Preservation Commission to serve a three (3) year term, filling the expired term of Melony Carey, beginning Sept. 1, 2022, and ending Aug. 31, 2025.
• • •
SPECIAL CITY COUNCIL
Consider:
• Approval of additional funding for Muskogee City-County Port Authority in the FY23 budget, as well as, authorize an amendment to the Agreement with the City of Muskogee.
• Executive Session to discuss and take possible action on the following:
a. Pursuant to Section 307B.2, Title 25, Oklahoma Statutes, consider convening in Executive Session to discuss negotiations with the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees Local No. 2465, and if necessary, take appropriate action in Open Session.
b. Pursuant to Section 307B.2, Title 25, Oklahoma Statutes, consider convening in Executive Session to discuss negotiations with the International Association of Firefighters, Local No. 57, and if necessary, take appropriate action in Open Session.
c. Pursuant to Section 307B.4, Title 25, Oklahoma Statutes, consider convening in Executive Session to discuss the lawsuits styled Darwin England vs City of Muskogee, CJ-2007-20, Deary Vaughn, et al. vs City of Muskogee, CJ-2007-1371, Elaine Taff vs City of Muskogee, CJ-2007-1410, and James Lacey, et al., vs. City of Muskogee, CJ-2007-1377, filed in the District Court in and for Muskogee County, Oklahoma, and if appropriate, take necessary action in Open Session.
